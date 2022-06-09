RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Masked Singer is headed to Richmond, with the Dominion Energy Center as one stop on the 2022 National Tour.

The show will be LIVE at the Dominion Energy Center on June 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show, as well as one local celebrity in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night.

Fan-favorite characters from past seasons will be on the tour, and include, “Queen of Hearts,” “Taco,” “Alien,” “Robot,” “Baby” and “Monster,” plus Season Seven’s “Thingamabob.”

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at TheMaskedSingerTour.com.