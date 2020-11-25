The Metro Richmond Zoo to resume drive-thru tours

Just in time for the colder months, the Metro Richmond Zoo announced Wednesday that it is bringing back its Drive-Thru Tour. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Just in time for the colder months, the Metro Richmond Zoo announced Wednesday that it is bringing back its Drive-Thru Tour.

These tours will allow visitors to view animals from the warmth of their own vehicle during a one hour narrated experience through most parts of the zoo. Guests will be able to see a range of animals from kangaroos to penguins.

The zoo originally created these tours during the COVID-19 shutdown to give people a safe way to visit the animals. When Virginia entered Phase Two, it began offering normal walk-through tours.

However, the zoo said since it stopped the drive-thru tours on June 13, they’ve had visitors ask almost daily when they would return.

These tours will begin on Dec. 7, on Mondays and Tuesdays only. The walk-in zoo will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays. You can purchase tickets for the drive-thru tours online here.

