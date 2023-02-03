RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a new report of an unknown man behaving suspiciously outside homes in the Museum District, who is believed to be the same person neighbors dubbed the “neighborhood creep” last year.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, at approximately 8 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue for a report of a person trying to peer into windows. Officers could not find the suspect when they arrived.

This person is suspected to be the area’s “neighborhood creep,” who started similar activity in the Museum District in late November and early December. At that time, neighbors reported that a man was masturbating in direct view of their windows, going through the neighborhood with his pants down, tapping on windows and leaving notes on doors.

He was captured on a surveillance camera in December, which was previously used in a police advisory from the same month.

Credit: Isabel Cooke Credit: Haleigh Fitzpatrick-Owen

In January, residents reported more run-ins with the same person. Early in the month, a Museum District resident told 8News that she heard a man screaming that he was “the public masturbator.” Later in the month, more residents came forward sharing that a man had walked back and forth in front of their homes and looked in their windows.

Richmond detectives are asking anyone who sees a suspicious person in the area to note their height, what the person is wearing and what direction they are going and to report this information to a 911 dispatcher.

Anyone with pictures or videos from home surveillance cameras that may be helpful in this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at 804-646-3874.