The National now requires proof of vaccination

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National will now require concertgoers to present proof of full vaccination.

In a Facebook post from Oct. 11, the concert venue said attendees must present their photo ID and will be required to show evidence of their full vaccination against COVID-19 prior to entering the venue.

“Full vaccination” means 14 days or more following the final dose of a US FDA-approved or WHO recognized vaccine against COVID-19.

Vaccination documentation can be presented as a physical copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or a digital photo/copy.

This policy does not apply to events at Virginia Credit Union LIVE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events