The National now requires proof of vaccination

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National will now require concertgoers to present proof of full vaccination.

In a Facebook post from Oct. 11, the concert venue said attendees must present their photo ID and will be required to show evidence of their full vaccination against COVID-19 prior to entering the venue.

“Full vaccination” means 14 days or more following the final dose of a US FDA-approved or WHO recognized vaccine against COVID-19.

Vaccination documentation can be presented as a physical copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or a digital photo/copy.

This policy does not apply to events at Virginia Credit Union LIVE.