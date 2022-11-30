RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s newest entertainment venue, The Park at RVA, is expected to bring fun for the whole family when it opens this afternoon.

Visitors can expect all kinds of entertainment from the venue, including activities, games and food and drink.

The 55,000 square foot space located east of The Diamond at 1407 Cummings Drive was worked on for over a year to create a one-stop-shop entertainment venue for Richmond families to enjoy. Lead investor Basim Mansour of home service company Michael & Son worked with The Park at RVA‘s managing partner Orcun Turkay to create the space.

“We can’t really do anything without the community’s involvement so it’s been huge,” Turkay said.

Local artists and companies made integral contributions to the space, according to Turkay. Murals from Richmond street artists decorate the walls and local musicians will be invited to the venue’s stage to showcase their talents. Turkay also said the venue will provide over a hundred different job opportunities.

“Post-COVID has been difficult for our industry, a lot of people lost their jobs,” Turkay said. “being able to provide that to our staff has been tremendous.”

The venue features a number of activities including indoor mini golf, duckpin bowling and karaoke.

The Park RVA will host its grand opening at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.