RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Calling all literary fanatics! A birthday bash will be held for poet and author Edgar Allan Poe at The Poe Museum in Richmond this month.

The museum — located at 1914 E. Main Street — will open its gates at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 and the party will run until 10 p.m., celebrating Poe’s 215th birthday.

Festivities will be held under a heated tent and will kick off with a keynote talk on Edgar’s impact on pop culture given by Professor Scott Peeples, author of The Man of the Crowd: Edgar Allan Poe and the City.

Attendees will also be entertained by The Coldharts duo as they perform excerpts from their shows, Edgar Allan and Eddie Poe.

In addition, guests will enjoy smooth jazz performed by the Charles Owens Trio and of course, The Embalmers.

Local craft beer will be served by Garden Grove Brewing, with wine and non-alcoholic drinks for sale as well. TBT El Gallo will have a variety of dishes to choose from and The Sweets Bar will have plenty of sweet treats.

Tickets for the party cost $15. Anyone looking to purchase a ticket or to find the full schedule can visit The Poe Museum’s website.