RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that the Richmond customer service location on Broad Street will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 3, due to the downtown Christmas Parade.

As the location is near the starting point of the parade, portions of the surrounding streets will be closed to general traffic during the parade.

DMV customers will still be able to visit other DMV locations, including:

North Henrico, 9015 Brook Road, Glen Allen

East Henrico, 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond

West Henrico, 9237 Quioccasin Road, Richmond

Chesterfield, 610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond

Customers will also still be able to conduct transactions on the department’s website.