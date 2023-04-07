RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are kicking off the 2023 season with a home game against the Reading Fightin’ Phils tonight at 6:35 p.m.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday’s game is sold out, but tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday’s games. Here’s everything you need to know about the recent changes to the Squirrels’ stadium since last season.

No Cash, Cards only

For the first time, the Squirrels are going cashless. This year, parking, tickets, food, and drinks will all have to be paid with a credit or debit card. Flying Squirrels CEO, Todd Parnell, told 8News in February that this change would make lines move faster and increase overall efficiency.

Parnell emphasized there would be no service charges or additional fees. The transition will also not raise any of the prices for the fans. Using cards only allows fans to minimize contact with bacteria-ridden coins and bills as they continue to rebuild from COVID-19.

The ‘Big’ Dill Dog

The Squirrels announced a new starter to their concession’s lineup that the team is calling a ‘big’ dill. According to the team, the all-meat hotdog is sandwiched between a dill pickle bun and a spicy mustard dollop.

Diamond Repairs

After the Major League Baseball Organization toured the Minor League baseball stadium, the Squirrels had to make a few adjustments ahead of opening day.

Along with fixing a few cracks in the concrete and making structural repairs, the ballpark needed an enclosed batting and hitting tunnel for each team. This meant the park needed a new second tunnel for the visiting team. The locker rooms were also renovated.

A firework celebration will follow Friday and Saturday’s game, and Sunday’s game will have an Easter Celebration as kids will get to find easter eggs in the ballpark and take a picture with the Easter Bunny.