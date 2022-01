RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Library and Daily Planet have partnered to bring mobile medical services to patrons that include walk-up comprehensive health services with no appointments needed.

The medical unit visits several branches of the library including Main, North Avenue, Hull Street and Ginter Park on a monthly basis.

For more information, you can visit the North Avenue library location on January 18 or Ginter Park on January 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.