RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Science Museum of Virginia will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 31, due to the expected winter weather.

Heads up, science lovers: due to the weather heading our way, the Museum will be closed on Sunday, 1/31. If you're looking for something to do, remember that we have lots of STEM at Home activities on our website: https://t.co/CYl9MrDvZd. #rva pic.twitter.com/V9Ef0Prhm8 — Science Museum of Virginia (@ScienceMusofVA) January 30, 2021

However, attention science lovers, the museum said there are plenty of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities on their website that are fun for the entire family.