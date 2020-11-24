“The stakes are high”: City leaders ask Richmonders to be cautious at Thanksgiving celebrations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City leaders provided a coronavirus update ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to the Richmond and Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Just this week, Richmond’s daily case count has surpassed the highest peak of daily cases ever reported since the pandemic began.

The 7-day average in the city is now 56 cases per day. The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday morning that the city had 6,446 coronavirus cases and 81 deaths.

Dr. Avula said he expect this trend to continue over the next couple of months.

“It’s inevitable that both the combination of holiday gathering and indoor time spent pushes us further and further down this road,” Dr. Avula said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney informed the public that 27 city employees are currently in quarantine and there have been 12 confirmed positives.

As we head into the holiday weekend, Richmond leaders reiterated guidance by the CDC and the state. Gatherings are still limited to 25 people. Mayor Stoney asked that Richmonders remember that as they are out celebrating.

“I urge you not to meet in large groups. If you do, its safest to meet outside and stay six feet apart, social distance. And whenever you are not eating, please continue to wear your mask,” Mayor Stoney said.

Dr. Avula said over the past couple of weeks they have expressed concern about assisted living facilities and now they are starting to see rising cases.

New facilities are experiencing the entry of COVID-19. Dr. Avula said this is mainly happening because of staff — staff unknowingly getting COVID-19 and passing it on to their patients.

“Staff that exists in communities and when we see more circulating disease in the community we have a higher risk of that staff unknowingly contracting COVID and then transmitting it to high-risk individuals in long term care facilities,” Dr. Avula said.