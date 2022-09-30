RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The A.P. Hill statue is the last city-owned confederate statue standing. But for this one, the removal has been complicated because the general’s remains are buried underneath it.

In court on Thursday, the descendants of the general and the City of Richmond agreed that the remains would be transferred to the Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper. Their dispute is over what should be done with the statue.

On one side, four “collateral descendants” pleaded that the statue is a grave marker and public cemetery, not a war memorial. They would like to see it transferred to Cedar Mountain Battlefield in Culpepper.

The City of Richmond took up the opposite side and argued the City owns the monument because it is solely responsible for maintaining the statue. The City wants to donate it to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

Judge Cheek said he would consider their arguments over the next 30 days and rule on the city’s petition to transfer the remains to Fairview Cemetery and give the monument to the museum.

