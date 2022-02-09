The Valentine has announced the 2022 Richmond History Makers honorees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Valentine and the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond have announced the 2022 Richmond History Makers honorees.

The public is invited to watch the livestream of the RichmondHistoryMakers.com celebration, sponsored by Dominion Energy, on Tuesday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is required to watch.

“Each year, we’re proud to celebrate Richmonders who give so much to our community, but this year is exceptional, as all our honorees made significant contributions during a difficult time,” said Bill Martin, director of The Valentine.

“The pandemic and the ongoing movement for racial justice have exposed critical issues in the Richmond area, and this resolute group of people decided to help their neighbors rather than be crushed by the challenges facing our society. They are worth celebrating for improving people’s lives and creating a stronger Richmond for generations to come.”

Meet the 2022 Richmond History Makers honorees:

Advancing Our Quality of Life (two honorees): JXN Project Francis Thompson – Art Program Manager, JLL and Community Volunteer



Championing Social Justice: Sheba Williams – Founder and Executive Director, Nolef Turns and Community Volunteer



Creating Quality Educational Opportunities: Jocelyn Marencik – Founder and Project Manager, Got Tec Richmond



Demonstrating Innovative Economic Solutions: Innovate Fulton, Inc.



Improving Regional Transportation: Senior Connections



Promoting Community Health: Rudene Haynes – Co-Founder, “Facts and Faith Fridays”

