The Valentine Museum in Richmond reopening June 30

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Valentine is reopening in Richmond on Tuesday, June 30. Coronavirus protocols will be in place.

Museum staff will wear masks and serve guests from behind a Plexiglas shield. The museum will also operate with limited capacity.

One-way walkways will also be enforced for visitors.

Group tours have been suspended for the time being.

