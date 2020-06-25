The Valentine Museum in Richmond reopening June 30

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Valentine is reopening in Richmond on Tuesday, June 30. Coronavirus protocols will be in place.
Museum staff will wear masks and serve guests from behind a Plexiglas shield. The museum will also operate with limited capacity.
One-way walkways will also be enforced for visitors.
Group tours have been suspended for the time being.
