The Valentine opens nominations for 16th annual Richmond History Makers to honor unsung heroes of 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Valentine museum is preparing for its 16th annual “Richmond History Makers and Community Update” and want to know about the unsung heroes in the community.

Every year, the event celebrates the work of heroes making a difference in the River City. Officials say with all 2020 has brought, this year’s Richmond History Makers will be unlike any other.

For Eric Steigleder, the director of communications at the Valentine, 2020 is a year of opportunity.

“This has been a unique, historic moment in the Richmond community. We’re living through not just one historic moment but several,” he told 8News.

From a pandemic to protests, 2020 is one for the history books. That’s why the Valentine is looking for nominations for this year’s History Makers, hoping to highlight unsung heroes making an impact in the Richmond region.

“Not only have there been great challenges but we’ve seen so many Richmonders rise to the occasion,” Steigleder said. “We have the opportunity to truly shed the light on people that have spent the last year doing tremendous work.”

Nominations can be made online and six nominees will be selected by a committee of former winners. “From a CEO for a company they feel like they’ve done work all the way to down that person who lives next door,” Steigleder explained.

The nominees will then be honored for their efforts in March but celebrations will look different due to COVID-19. “We’re in still conversation about what that celebration for 2021 actually looks like,” Steigleder said.

Steigleder hopes History Makers are not only honored but that connections are also made.

“Often times people that get selected are people whose work might have gone unnoticed,” he said. “People who are doing the great work, but who haven’t sought out the limelight. What we do with this program is really shine the spotlight on them.”

Nominations are open now and close on Oct. 28. To nominate your History Maker, click here.