Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020. (Photo: Sierra Fox)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Valentine museum confirmed to 8News that they want to acquire the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis that once stood on Richmond’s Monument Avenue.

Protesters toppled the Jefferson Davis statue back in June. The monument was then towed away and placed into storage by the city.

