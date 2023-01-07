RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Veil Brewing Co. and Longoven have partnered together to bring a yakitori-inspired eatery food concept to the craft brewery’s new flagship location in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond.

According to announcements made on both businesses’ Instagram pages, “Nokobiri” is the brainchild of the owner-chefs of Longoven — a critically-acclaimed restaurant also in Scott’s Addition.

Nokobiri — meaning embers in Romanized Japanese — will feature dishes inspired by Japanese pub menus, such as meats and vegetables cooked over charcoal, katsu sandwiches, kimchi fries and more.

The eatery will be located within The Veil Brewing Co.’s newly announced flagship location at 1509 Belleville Street, boasting a taproom size of more than 8,000 square feet.

⁣”Hyperfocus, high quality, affordable pricing, and approachability for the whole family are paramount to the Nokoribi team and us, and we look forward to sharing their vision with you all,” The Veil’s Instagram post reads.⁣

Due to the additional production space, the craft brewery’s current Scott’s Addition location at 1301 Roseneath Road will be closed to the public once the new location opens.

Nokobiri and the Veil’s new location are expected to open in Spring 2023.