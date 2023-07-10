RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has announced the permanent protection of four acres in Richmond, ending a long debate over preserving “the view that named Richmond.”

In 1737, William Byrd stood from a vantage point on Libby Hill and looked down at the James River. He named Virginia’s capital for the striking resemblance the view had to Richmond Hill at Richmond Upon Thames in England.

Over a century later, in 1851, the City of Richmond purchased approximately five acres at Libby Hill, making the historic view publicly accessible as one of the area’s first municipal parks.

In March 2015, a developer who owned the land planned to build a high-rise building project on the property. However, in 2021, the Capital Regional Land Conservancy, James River Association, Conservation Fund and the City of Richmond partnered to purchase the property from the developer.

The permanent protection of the Dock Street property ensures the historic viewshed will be preserved for future generations. It will also provide a new way to access the riverfront via the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail.

“Today, together we make history working collaboratively with many partners to acquire over four acres of riverfront spaces along the James River,” said Chris Frelke, director of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities. “Our green spaces are sacred to Richmond — these are the places that offer healing and where community is forged.”

For more information on the permanent protections, visit The Conservation Fund website.