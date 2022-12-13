RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City leaders are calling for an investigation into the Richmond City Justice Center after reports of the third inmate death in 2022.

In a release sent out by the jail, authorities confirmed the inmate, who was not named, suffered a medical emergency on Monday, Dec. 12. The release did not specify the cause of death, citing an ongoing investigation.

However, inside sources for 8News confirmed the inmate was Vance Holloway, and said he was found around 6 a.m. on Monday. Those sources also said there were drugs in the cell where he was located.

“What is going on in that jail?” said Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who also serves as the Chair of the Public Safety Standing Committee.

Trammell’s frustration is pointed at Sheriff Antionette Irving, who she claimed is performing subpar in managing affairs at the jail. “She’s going to be held responsible for what she’s done and what she’s doing,” Trammell said about Irving’s management.

In November, the councilwoman called for a state investigation. She has now renewed those calls, hand delivering a letter to Bob Mosier, the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

“The war is on. You caused every bit of this, Sheriff. You caused this,” Trammell said.

“I have other things I’ve never shared. It didn’t come from the deputies. It came from their families and inmates’ families calling. I give out my personal cell. Nobody can get in touch with you,” Trammell continued.

In addition to the inmate deaths, the councilwoman also raised concerns about deputy assaults and critical staffing shortages.

8News previously reported the jail was down 160 deputies. An electronic sign outside the jail still flashes, saying that the jail is hiring.

Sources also said at least two deputies were called in to take a polygraph test on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

8News has called and emailed Sheriff Irving for comment, but is still waiting to hear back.

“Maybe she needs to take a polygraph test because she would fail it,” Trammel said.

The Sheriff is an elected position and does not report to City Council or the Mayor.