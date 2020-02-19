RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A massive blaze at a Richmond tire recycling plant on School Street prompted firefighters and first responders to rush to the area on Tuesday.
Residents of Richmond’s northside told 8News heavy smoke filled the skies, creating a unique scene.
“The whole sky was covered in thick black smoke,” said Jacqlynn Robinson, who was on the campus of Virginia Union University when the fire broke out. “It was crazy.”
Crazy is how Jack Clark described the effects of Tuesday’s blaze. Working across the street from the Richmond tire recycling plant where the fire began, Clark said, “I heard all the sirens and all that, looked out and yeah it was already plenty of black smoke, flames and everything.”
Cierra Thompson, a VUU student, told 8News the blaze was on campus as a result of the heavy smoke. Chyna Mitchell, another VUU student, “kept thinking that we were gonna get evacuated.”
“A lot of people on the campus are coughing and stuff because we’re right next to it so we’re getting the most damage,” Mitchell said.
The smoke reached as far as the Museum District.
8News asked VCU student Khalid Khalid has he ever seen anything like Tuesday’s massive fire?
“Honestly no,” he said. “I’m not used to that type of stuff.”
Richmond Fire said the blaze was considered under control just before 9 p.m. No one was hurt.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘The whole sky was covered in thick black smoke’: Locals react to Richmond tire recycling plant fire
- Crutcher scores 18, leads No. 5 Dayton past VCU 66-61
- Juvenile charged in active shooter hoax at Moody Middle School
- VCU wins home baseball opener
- Richmond falls to James Madison