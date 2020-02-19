‘The whole sky was covered in thick black smoke’: Locals react to Richmond tire recycling plant fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A massive blaze at a Richmond tire recycling plant on School Street prompted firefighters and first responders to rush to the area on Tuesday.

Residents of Richmond’s northside told 8News heavy smoke filled the skies, creating a unique scene.

JUST IN: Richmond firefighters have responded to a massive blaze at a recycling plant on School Street. According to a tweet from Richmond fire, heavy fire and smoke was seen coming from the rear of the building. pic.twitter.com/l6BVktXDwA — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) February 18, 2020

“The whole sky was covered in thick black smoke,” said Jacqlynn Robinson, who was on the campus of Virginia Union University when the fire broke out. “It was crazy.”

Crazy is how Jack Clark described the effects of Tuesday’s blaze. Working across the street from the Richmond tire recycling plant where the fire began, Clark said, “I heard all the sirens and all that, looked out and yeah it was already plenty of black smoke, flames and everything.”

Update: A primary search was conducted with negative results, no injuries or fatalities to report at this time. Some crews will be returning to service shortly as the fire is now under control. — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) February 19, 2020

Cierra Thompson, a VUU student, told 8News the blaze was on campus as a result of the heavy smoke. Chyna Mitchell, another VUU student, “kept thinking that we were gonna get evacuated.”

“A lot of people on the campus are coughing and stuff because we’re right next to it so we’re getting the most damage,” Mitchell said.

The smoke reached as far as the Museum District.

8News asked VCU student Khalid Khalid has he ever seen anything like Tuesday’s massive fire?

“Honestly no,” he said. “I’m not used to that type of stuff.”

Richmond Fire said the blaze was considered under control just before 9 p.m. No one was hurt.

