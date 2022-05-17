RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Blood was found on the floor in multiple halls at Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.

According to a Richmond Public Schools spokesperson, an intruder broke into the school in the early hours of Sunday, May 15.

The intruder has since been identified by Richmond Police Department as Garin Pappas of Warrenton, Virginia.

Pappas entered the school building at around 1 a.m. — smashed windows, injured himself and then proceeded through many areas of the school. The intrusion caused the school’s security system to be triggered and night security arrived within 15 minutes of the incident. Richmond Police were then called to the scene.

Pappas was arrested and given medical treatment, before being transferred to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for trespassing on school property and destruction of property.

The school’s security took custody of the building after the Pappas was transported off the property, according to Richmond Police.

However, by Monday morning, the school was not completely cleaned and blood was still on the floor when the school opened for students.

A Richmond mother, whose daughter goes to Community High, spoke with 8News but did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation from the school.

“There’s literally blood everywhere. Students were allowed to access these areas; they had videos of the bloody areas,” she said. “Children have been traumatized. They said ‘it smelled really bad’ because it had been there for two days.”

(Photo submitted by an 8News viewer)

(Photo submitted by an 8News viewer)

(Photo submitted by an 8News viewer)

By Monday afternoon, the school building was fully secured, cleaned and disinfected.

“I am grateful to the RCHS custodial and other staff for their efforts to quickly ensure a safe, secure and clean environment for our students yesterday,” said Richmond Public Schools spokesperson, Sarah Abubaker. “Unfortunately, the cleaning and disinfection was not completed immediately following the incident on Sunday and some students and staff observed remaining evidence of the incident upon return to the building Monday morning. This should not have happened and we apologize for any distress caused to our community.”

“Providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority to Richmond Community High School and Richmond Publis Schools, and we take these incidents very seriously,” Abubaker said. “We will be reviewing our security and custodial protocols to ensure a safe and clean campus for our community.”