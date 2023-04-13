RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four years after his son died following a shooting in south Richmond, a father is still looking for answers and closure.

This weekend marks four years since Tony Flaugher’s son Samuel, a Thomas Dale High School graduate, was murdered in the southside of Richmond.

On the night of April 15, 2019, Richmond Police responded to Meridan Avenue near Jefferson Davis Highway and found Samuel Flaugher had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died three days later.

At the time of his death, Samuel was finishing his time at John Tyler Community College, where he was studying to become a dental hygienist.

Samuel Flaugher and his father Tony. Samuel died three days after being shot in southside Richmond on April 15, 2019. Credit: 8News

Flaugher spent Thursday handing out flyers, hoping they will prompt someone who knows something to say something.

“I’m just trying to get it out in the community,” Flaugher said. “I cannot continue to live in the past of four years ago.”

Flaugher says the investigation has discovered his son’s murder was a possible “drug rip,” which is when a drug dealer is robbed. But there are still holes in the investigation that he would like filled. Notably, no suspect has been identified in the shooting.

Samuel was last seen with Shamel McLaughlin and Tavon Todd, also known as Nino. But the person of interest in this case is Jesus Turner, who is currently behind bars for the death of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson. Dickson was also killed in 2019.

Flaugher would like to see someone charged and the case brought before a judge. But he also wants whoever is responsible for Samuel’s death to know they not only murdered his son, but his best friend.

“I get to look in their eyes and they get to look in mine,” Flaugher said. “I want them to know that they just destroyed my legacy.”

If you know anything about Samuel’s death, you are asked to contact Sergeant George Wade at 804-646-0606.