RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District (RHHD) is offering to give vaccinations to residents in their homes if they are unable to get to a clinic.

RHHD said if you have issues getting out of the house, moving around a vaccination center or finding a means of transportation, the home program will come to you.

If you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at home, you can contact the call center at 804-205-3501.