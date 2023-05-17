The city has five business days to object to the election.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police officers have selected the Richmond Coalition of Police (RCOP) as their collective bargaining agent.

The organization was selected as the Richmond Police Department’s union after an election from April 19 to May 15.

Brendan Leavy, the coalition’s president, said the election was a mail-in voting process. “The mail-in ballot is historically low turnout, so we were ready for that,” he said. “The people I talked to that didn’t actually cast a ballot, they just trusted us.”

A hundred eighty-three people voted YES, and seven voted NO. There were 562 eligible voters, Leavy said. RCOP now has the authority to negotiate wages, benefits and working conditions for the city’s officers.

“Just talking to supervisors and city officials, it was always asking to talk to them. Now it’s, we are going to be talking about it,” he said. “As soon as we have an agreement in place, then we will give it to city council who will ultimately have a final decision about that contract.”

The Richmond Police Department has more than 150 vacancies — which is one of the worst in the state, according to the Office of the Virginia Attorney General.

Leavy said being recognized as a union is a huge recruiting tool, telling 8News it means that residents will be seeing more officers on the streets.

“The police officers they need to feel protected and that their voice actually matters, and now with a police union, it really will. So now, they can even better serve this community,” he said.

City council members passed legislation in July 2022 to allow unions for thousands of city employees. The city has five business days to object to the election, Leavy said.

“I am glad to see the process moving forward for our city employees and look forward to working with the Richmond police union to continue to make Richmond a safe community for all who live, work, play, and do business,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement to 8News on Wednesday.