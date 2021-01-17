Things remain peaceful at State Capitol Sunday

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Security was high at the Virginia State Capitol Sunday in anticipation of potential protests. However, things remained calm in Downtown Richmond.

8News Reporter Laura Perrot reports seeing police officers and journalists around Capitol Square, but no protesters.

Security was heightened after the FBI said last week that all 50 U.S. Capitol buildings could be sites of armed protests leading up to Inauguration Day, which is Jan. 20.

Multiple roads surrounding the Capitol are closed through Monday. In addition, gates surround Capitol grounds and some of the building’s windows were boarded up last week.

8News saw a consistent police presence around the building Sunday.

Many are expected to gather in the area of the Capitol Monday for Lobby Day to advocate for various state laws.

Mayor Levar Stoney said Thursday that Lobby Day 2020 was peaceful and he expects this year to be the same.