RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The temperature is continuing to climb, and that heat is already bringing Richmonders out to the water. But you might notice some local pools have cut hours thanks to a lifeguard shortage.

According to Jonathan McNamara, communications manager with the Red Cross, Richmond pools are still feeling the impact of the pandemic.

“The pandemic caused many people who were lifeguards to go into other industries” McNamara said. “On top of increased competition for summer jobs that are across the area. That leads to pools…having to do a number of things to try to recruit lifeguards.”

But that’s not the only factor that is driving the shortage in the water rescuers. There are also not enough classes to teach future lifeguards the skills they need.

“On top of the fact that we saw less lifeguard classes in place and that put a strain on the number of lifeguards that were available in these communities,” McNamara said.

The Red Cross is working with a number of aquatics partners throughout the area to make sure that they have lifeguard classes available on a regular basis. McNamara says that more lifeguard classes will help ensure that local pools don’t have to close or adjust their hours due to staffing and can have lifeguards available when they need them.

Lifeguards do more than just watch over people in the water. They are responsible for educating the community on water safety, especially for local kids.

“Many lifeguards do double duty teaching swimming lessons at local pools,” McNamara said. “And having those swim lessons is the number one way that we can make sure that children, regardless of their age, are ready to enjoy not only pools, but also the rivers, lakes and beaches.”

Even when the weather starts to cool down, Richmond will still need someone to keep an eye on swimmers. While there is definitely a heightened need for lifeguards during the summer months, people tend to forget that indoor pools are open year-round.

“I think one of the misconceptions that we hear from for many people is that they don’t know that there is a need,” McNamara said. “But having these types of conversations will make sure that we can continue to fill that pipeline with new lifeguards.”

Click here for more information on the Red Cross and to learn more about lifeguard training.