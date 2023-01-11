RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at Richmond City Jail died Wednesday.

Details surrounding the death were not released by officials, who cited an ongoing investigation. Officials say the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

This is the third inmate to die at the Richmond City Jail since November. A total of three inmates died at the jail in 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate died while in custody and Richmond Emergency Communications were contacted immediately. The Richmond Fire Department and Henrico Fire Department and EMS responded to the incident.

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the Richmond Police Department, the Department of Corrections and the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the Richmond Police Department has conducted an initial review and investigation of the scene and the death.

“All protocols of the Department of Correction for review and investigation are being followed as required,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.