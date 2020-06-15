Third lawsuit seeking to block Lee statue’s removal filed by Monument Avenue residents

FILE- In this June 27, 2017 file photo a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Democrats seized control of the General Assembly last week and that means Confederate statues could soon be coming down in a state that’s full of them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of six Monument Avenue residents filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to halt Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to remove the Robert E. Lee statue, arguing that its removal would result in the end of “favorable tax treatment and reduction in property values” as the district would lose its National Historic Landmark designation.

Monday’s lawsuit comes after two other lawsuits were filed to block the monument’s removal. A week ago, a Richmond judge granted a 10-day injunction to prevent the state from moving the statue.

A second lawsuit was filed by a Henrico resident named William Davis, claiming that the removal of the state owned monument “violates federally designated landmark law.” The lawsuit requests for the removal process to halt and to restore the statue and pedestal to the condition it was in before being tagged with graffiti amid protests.

