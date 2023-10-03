RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The third of the five suspects charged in the death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey has been sentenced.

Humphrey was walking to a store near Gilpin Court when she was shot and killed around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. According to the Richmond Police Department, the teen was caught in the crossfire between two groups.

Five suspects were charged with first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the shooting.

Mitchell Hudson Jr. was sentenced for two convicted charges in Richmond Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 29. He received a sentence of 53 years with 28 years suspended for first-degree murder. He was also sentenced to an additional three years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Earlier this year, following a multi-day trial, two of the suspects — 24-year-old Savonne Henderson and 21-year-old Tyree Coley — received life sentences in Richmond Circuit Court.

The remaining two suspects — 26-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford and 22-year-old Rashard Jackson — are scheduled for court hearings in November.