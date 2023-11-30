RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is on schedule to open two new shelters geared towards aiding the community’s unhoused population on Friday, Dec. 1.

City officials have made it clear that Richmond needs more housing altogether, but especially better access to affordable housing. As that long-term problem persists, city officials like Mayor Levar Stoney rolled out the welcome mat, made the beds and opened the doors to two new shelters which will serve the area’s unhoused population.

“This is not about honors, or accolades or celebrations,” Mayor Stoney said. “This is about doing the right thing.”

8News toured the first center — a new 150-bed inclement weather facility. Located in the Salvation Army’s building along Chamberlayne Avenue, the facility will give 110 men and 40 women at a time a place to sleep and escape tumultuous weather.

Mayor Stoney answered questions at a press event on Thursday, one of which prompted him to describe the state of homelessness in the community.

“The word I would use… it’s been pretty persistent,” Mayor Stoney said.

According to regional officials, there are an estimated 700 unhoused people in the Greater Richmond Region and unlike ice and snow, it isn’t a seasonal phenomenon. Therefore, just down the road on North 2nd Street, the city and partners — including the organization HomeAgain –are opening a year-round 50-bed shelter for families.

Officials clarified that the number of beds in a facility doesn’t directly correlate with the number of people served. Throughout the course of a year, they estimate each bed will help seven to nine unhoused individuals.

“But our work is not done and we know that,” a community leader said at the podium on Thursday.

This project hasn’t come without opposition. Surrounding business owners feared the facility would disproportionately shift the homeless population distribution, increasing loitering and overcrowding in the area.

Mayor Stoney said the city has had at least five meetings with concerned community members. 8News asked what took place during those meetings.

“A number of agencies have committed to the upkeep of the corridor,” Stoney said. “This is something that the businesses wanted to see, so this is a whole of government effort right here.”

Both new shelters will open tomorrow. The facility located on Chamberlayne Avenue is currently set to remain open through April 15, but officials said they hope to continue to expand efforts and to soon be able to provide more year-round support for the region’s unhoused population.