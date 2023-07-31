A Highland Springs woman says her car was broken into Sunday night and her steering wheel console was torn apart. (WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Highland Springs woman was visiting a friend when she woke up Monday morning to her car broken into in Richmond.

Elizabeth Stotts says her friend’s roommate told her the rear passenger door of her car was opened.

Stotts didn’t think anything of it until something told her to look inside.

She found all of her personal belongings ransacked with a part of her steering wheel console torn off and left on the floor of the car.

The glove compartment and middle console were left opened and torn off with a personal memento of her son torn to pieces.

“They just took it out and stomped in on the ground, what was the purpose of that?,” Stotts said. “If you’re going to steal my car, just take the car and go — don’t damage my stuff, you know?”

Stotts tells 8News this isn’t the first time her car has been broken into in the area.

She parked her car a few feet down where she said whoever broke in went through her personal items but didn’t take anything.

Stotts said, the second time, her credit card was taken and used in three different stores on North Avenue.

Stotts’ mechanic said whoever broke into the car jammed a flat-head of a screwdriver into the ignition and then hit it with a hammer. The car currently won’t start and will need a new ignition.

The single mother of two says she just wants whoever broke into her car to stop.

“I’m a hardworking Mom, this is all I got—this piece of whatever Honda. They need to stop.”