RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — High flood waters continue to flow through Central Virginia, forcing several recreational areas around the James River to close.

The high water levels can create dangerous conditions as park officials explain trees, rocks and other sorts of debris may be covered.



“Wood piles up in places [and] things are covered that you don’t necessarily understand what was there before the water rose and so there could be rocks, trees, all sorts of debris just under the water,” said Josh Stutz, executive director of Friends of the James River Park. “A lot of our boaters will scout ahead of time, but things change from the time you scout to the time you get out there.”

Whether water lovers are experienced or not, Stutz is urging people to be careful.

“Regular folks should avoid going near the river when into these conditions to get this moving so much faster. There’s a lot more volume, but there’s also a lot of debris in the water,” he said. “There’s a lot of different things that can hit you, push you down — new features out there. Even for those experienced rafters, it can still be pretty dangerous.”

According to Stutz, water levels have risen to approximately 16 feet causing flooding to most of the parking lot of Pony Pasture and several other areas including Tucker Park at Maidens Crossings in Goochland County.

Tucker Park remains fully closed and county officials say it will be for multiple days to allow for clean up:

“Tucker Park at Maidens Crossing is located in a low laying area along 1,200 feet of the James River. The amenities provided at the park were chosen with the knowledge that this area is prone to flooding during periods of heavy rain. With the river at its current level, the park will be closed for multiple days. Once the water recedes, the Grounds crew will begin clean-up. Flood water typically brings trash, downed trees, and debris, along with additional sediment that may take time to properly remove from the site. While Tucker Parks is closed, we encourage citizens to visit one of our other many park facilities. Please follow the Goochland County and Parks & Recreation Facebook accounts for additional updates.” Jessica Kronberg, Chief of Marketing and Communications

Along with areas mentioned, Stutz mentions areas including Belle Isle, the Manchester Climbing Wall and access roads near park headquarters are also underwater.

He adds it may be a couple of days until the parking lot of Pony Pasture opens to the public with more rain predicted in the weather forecast later this week.

