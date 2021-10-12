This is how $77.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding will be used in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s American Rescue Plan Act budget amendment was introduced at the city council meeting on Monday night.

The meeting outlined the proposed allocation of $77.5 million from the federal government, which is the first half of the total $155 million funding allotted to the city under the plan.

The final spending plan was agreed upon between the city administration and the city council. Since the plan is a budget amendment, it cannot be amended.

“This final plan represents a blueprint for building back better and stronger through strategic, intentional and equitable investments that deliver on the promise of a quality of life our residents want, need and deserve,” said Mayor Levar M. Stoney.

The overall spending proposal includes the following:

· $32 million to build back affordable and healthy homes, including $20 million for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, meeting the goal established in the Equity Agenda and supported by City Council four years ahead of schedule.

· $5 million for a Health Equity fund, managed by the Richmond City Health District through an MOU with the city. The fund would support ongoing COVID-19 response, maternal and infant health, food access, mental and behavioral health, and more.

· $80 million invested in children and families, residents’ top priority in the first round of public engagement, with $2 million for childcare and $78 million for funding community centers including T.B. Smith Community Center, Southside Community Center, Calhoun Center and a new center on the current site of Lucks Field.

The plan also includes $19 million set aside for planning and addressing climate and environmental challenges in the city, as well as an $8.5 million investment in public safety and $5.9 million in economic supports.

The city reached out to 1,300 individuals for feedback on the draft plan from Sept. 2021 to Oct. 4, 2021.