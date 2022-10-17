According to Richmond Police, 26-year-old Imani Hill was killed in a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary School.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother was gunned down during a fight outside of an elementary school, leaving those who knew her begging for answers.

It happened just after 2 o clock on Friday outside of Westover Hills Elementary School on Jahnke Road. Police say 26 year-old Imani Hill was involved in a fight, when someone brought out a gun and shot her.

She was taken to the hospital in a personal car, and died shortly after.

“I really couldn’t believe it. I did what a typical person would do and called her, but it didn’t go through,” said Teonshae Norrell, a longtime friend of the victim. “Hurt… because her out of all people, you’d never imagine because she wasn’t that type of person.”

Norrell described Hill as supportive, and “always a phone call away.” However, aside from being a friend, she was a young mother to a little boy.

“Everything about her, was her son. That’s her life. It’s now a son without a mother and a mother without her son,” she said.

At last check, Richmond Police had not released any suspect information in relation to Hill’s death; however, it was discovered that another person was injured in the fight.

According to RPD, a man was hit in the head with a firearm. A juvenile male has since been charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

“I’ve visited her mom and her son…and my condolences go out to them because they lost an amazing person,” Norelle said. “She’s gone.”

Westover Hills Elementary was on lockdown as police investigated the situation on Friday. Police said students and staff in the school were not involved in the incident at any point, and the school was not a target in the shooting.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.