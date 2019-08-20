‘This was not random’: Symbol of diversity, inclusivity defaced in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A symbol of Scott’s Addition’s diversity and inclusiveness was defaced after a driver left tire marks on a pride flag mural Monday afternoon.

Members of the Richmond Triangle Players have called the neighborhood their home for 10 years. The theatre produces several shows a year.

Last year, with the approval of the city’s Public Art Commission RTP, painted a mural in front of the theatre. The LGBTQ mural is located at the intersection of Marshall and Altamont Streets.

“First of LTGBT Focused public art in the entire city. And we thought what a great thing to do to celebrate what I think Richmond is becoming a hip cool place that is embracing everybody who lives here,” RTP Executive Director Philip Crosby said.

Crosby was at RTP when he and a few others said they heard tires screeching. When they looked up, they saw a car driving in circles on the mural.

“One doughnut, two doughnuts, three doughnuts, huge cloud of smoke,” Crosby recalled.

An employee took a photo of the car and the license plates read ‘IS KING.’

Crosby said while wear and tear were expected at the rainbow pride plaza he believes the actions of the driver were deliberate.

“He knows what he was doing,” Crosby said. “This was not random.”

“I would love the guy to get caught and would love him to clean the intersection with a toothbrush,” Crosby said.

Since posting on social media, the theatre told 8News they have received support from the community and volunteers to repaint the pride plaza.

“It makes me feel great. Not only because of what we’ve built here as the theatre but people understand what the message behind this is and we should be celebrating love and not hate,” Crosby said.

Richmond Police are still searching for whoever defaced the LGBTQ mural. RPD said the driver could be facing reckless driving charges as opposed to vandalism.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call RPD or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.