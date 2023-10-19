RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival is back! But this year, with a twist.

The annual free fall celebration has put on its boots and moved on down Leigh Street to the Bon Secours Training Center — 2401 W Leigh Street.

The 10th year of the festival will take place this Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 6 p.m.

Attendees can expect live music, pumpkin painting, a kid’s area, food and drinks from vendors such as BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese, Frosty Softy, JC Desserts, LLCMiaSaiz Yummy, RVA Street Foodies, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, Speedy Pops Concession and more!

A costume contest will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. with three categories — kids up to 12 years old, adults (13 and older) and pets. Winners could receive a $100 Visa gift card.