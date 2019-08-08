This week’s special Democratic primary could produce Richmond’s next top prosecutor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Democratic Committee will hold an unassembled caucus to nominate the 2019 Democratic candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney in the City of Richmond.

Voters have two chances — this Thursday and Saturday — to cast their ballots during the special election.

People can vote at Southside Community Services Center, at 4100 Hull Street Road, and Main Branch Richmond Public Library, at 101 E. Franklin Street, on Aug. 8 and Aug. 10. Voting is open from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

📣 There is a special Democratic primary this Thursday and Saturday to nominate a candidate for Commonwealth's Attorney. Do you need a ride? Call us at (804) 592-6569 and leave a message with your name and phone… https://t.co/zuEVNtLxCp — RCDC (@RichmondDems) August 7, 2019

The primary comes after Michael Herring, Richmond’s commonwealth’s attorney since 2006, announced he was resigning in May to take a position at the McGuireWoods law firm.

The Democratic candidates hoping to fill his seat are Colette McEachin and Alex Taylor.

A victory in this week’s ‘firehouse primary’ could easily parlay into a victory on election day in November. With the deadline to file looming (next Tuesday, August 16), the Republican Party has yet to field a candidate, meaning this week’s primary winner would head into the November general election unopposed.

The committee has offered a ride to those who can’t make it on their own. There will also be interpreters on site to assist Spanish-speaking voters. CLICK HERE for more information.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.