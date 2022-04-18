RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thomas Clark, the man found guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction with the intent to defile in the care of 53-year-old VCU administrator Suzanne Fairman — received a triple life sentence in prison today.

Thomas Clark’s charges on the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System

Clark received one life sentence for each of the three charges: murder, rape, and abduction of Fairman.

Police found Fairman dead, face-up in the bathtub of her Stratford Hills home on May 9, 2019. Clark had been hired as a contractor by Fairman around the time she was killed.

Throughout the three day trial back in November 2021, the prosecution called more than a dozen witnesses, including detectives, forensic scientists, the medical examiner, and a cell phone analyst.Thomas Clark trial: Expert witnesses tie rape and murder suspect’s DNA and cell phone to crime scene

The victim’s son said he doesn’t want people to remember Suzanne Fairman for what happened to her. Instead, “as the wonderful, beautiful, loving person she was.”

The court appearance began at 1 p.m. Monday in Room 311 in Richmond City Circuit Court.