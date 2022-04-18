RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thomas Clark, the man found guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction with the intent to defile in the care of 53-year-old VCU administrator Suzanna Fairman — is scheduled to receive his sentence today.

Thomas Clark’s charges on the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System

Police found Fairman dead, face-up in the bathtub of her Stratford Hills home on May 9, 2019. Clark had been hired as a contractor by Fairman around the time she was killed.

Throughout the three day trial back in November 2021, the prosecution called more than a dozen witnesses, including detectives, forensic scientists, the medical examiner, and a cell phone analyst.

The victim’s son said he doesn’t want people to remember Suzanne Fairman for what happened to her. Instead, “as the wonderful, beautiful, loving person she was.”

Court records show Clark has a pre-sentence report at 1 p.m. Monday in Room 311 in Richmond City Circuit Court.