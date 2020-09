RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Thomas Jefferson High School employee has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a release sent out by Richmond Public Schools. The highschool is one of several meal distribution sites for RPS students.

📣 RPS Direct Update from Superintendent Jason Kamras for Tuesday, September 15th, with a COVID-19 update is now available. #WeAreRPS #RPSstrong #ReopenWithLove https://t.co/RtozWUR7Rl pic.twitter.com/vFOgNbbwCZ — Richmond Public Schools (@RPS_Schools) September 15, 2020

The employee was present at the high school on Sep. 4th and is currently in isolation per CDC guidelines.

The school district along with the Richmond City Health Department is asking anyone who may have been at Thomas Jefferson on September 4 to monitor their symptoms.