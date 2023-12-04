RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monday, Dec. 4 marked the formal kickoff of the “Gotta Have Child Care” campaign. It’s a timely launch, as thousands of children could lose access to childcare and early education in less than seven months when federal pandemic-era relief funds run dry.

This issue has been high on Virginia representatives’ radars for some time. In October, a state report found that 85% of Virginia’s families cannot afford access to childcare.

At Monday’s campaign launch — sponsored by the Virginia Promise Partnership, the Virginia Business Roundtable for Early Education and the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation — parents, community members and political leaders across the state gathered in Richmond.

Single mother of three, Tomashia Cornitcher has dedicated her life to fighting for children to have access to early education the way her kids did. She’s seen first-hand how it can change the trajectory of a young person’s life.

“It gave them a better opportunity when they went into kindergarten,” Cornitcher said.

But it wasn’t easy.

“I was borderline homeless,” Cornitcher said. “A single mother with three children and really trying to figure out my footing.”

According to early childhood education experts, last year, 40% of kids walking into kindergarten didn’t have one or more of the skills they needed.

“If you’re working from home and your kid is watching TV all day long, granted, that gets you by; but that doesn’t allow your child to be prepared for going into the public school system,” Cornitcher explained.

“If I didn’t have childcare,” Cornitcher began. “I’d probably be in a whole lot of different place.”

In early 2024, an estimated 35,000 children will lose access to early education and childcare as federal COVID-19 relief money expires. So, in a bipartisan-backed effort, community leaders are rallying together to spread the word of the campaign in hopes the state’s General Assembly will expand initiatives to ease access and pour more money into the cause.

“Pay attention,” Cornitcher said when asked about her message to legislators. “Listen to what we’re saying. Understand that preschool quality childcare going into kindergarten, going into the school settings, really allows for our children to thrive and is an investment.”

Speakers at Monday’s event added that that investment is an investment in Virginia’s future.

State economic leaders emphasized the need for childcare in order to continue to fill our workforce.

However, throughout Monday’s event, time and time again, speaker-by-speaker, the overarching message always came back to the initiative’s paramount benefactor — the children.

“I have such a special place in my heart for children,” Cornitcher said. “To hear that they are not allowed an opportunity because their parents are trying their best. That breaks my heart.”

It’s important to note that many experts considered childcare accessibility a crisis, even with help from the federal government. So, they fear the impending funding expiration only raises the stakes.

Advocates urge community members to reach out to their local representatives if they want this topic prioritized.

