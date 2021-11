RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Spectators lined the streets of the river city on Saturday to cheer on over 14,000 runners in the return of the Richmond Marathon.

The marathon winners were Ryan Mills of Raleigh, N.C. and Caroline Hentzen of Charlottesville.

Runners also took part in the half marathon and 8K.

Richmond’s own Keira D’amato was the first female finisher in the 8K, setting a new course record time of 24 minutes, 47 seconds.