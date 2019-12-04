Threat draws extra security to Richmond middle school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Extra security is on hand for dismissal at Lucille Brown Middle School in Richmond after a verbal threat temporarily placed the school on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.
An RPS official told 8News investigators have determined there to be ‘no imminent threat on campus.’
The official added that as a precaution, additional security will be present during dismissal.
Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- New energy-efficient affordable housing coming to Hopewell
- Jimmy Carter released from Georgia hospital
- VSP: 7 people killed in traffic-related crashes Thanksgiving weekend
- George Zimmerman files $100 million lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family
- 668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules