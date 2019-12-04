Threat draws extra security to Richmond middle school

1  of  3
Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Extra security is on hand for dismissal at Lucille Brown Middle School in Richmond after a verbal threat temporarily placed the school on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

An RPS official told 8News investigators have determined there to be ‘no imminent threat on campus.’

The official added that as a precaution, additional security will be present during dismissal.

