Threat draws extra security to Richmond middle school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Extra security is on hand for dismissal at Lucille Brown Middle School in Richmond after a verbal threat temporarily placed the school on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

An RPS official told 8News investigators have determined there to be ‘no imminent threat on campus.’

The official added that as a precaution, additional security will be present during dismissal.

BREAKING: Parents being called by their students to pick them up early here at Lucille Brown Middle after students tell me a threat put the school on lockdown.

We’re working to gather more details, stay with @8NEWS for updates. pic.twitter.com/YaZccYtJlN — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) December 4, 2019

