UPDATE: As of 6 p.m., Three Chopt Road is now open.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers traveling in Richmond’s West End are asked to be prepared for delays due to a major road in the area being closed.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Three Chopt Road is closed in both directions south of Patterson Avenue near Bandy Field Park.

The closure is due to a vehicle crash which resulted in a power pole being knocked down on the 6800 block of Three Chopt Road. It is not yet known when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.