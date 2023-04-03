RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three construction workers were injured, one of whom was taken to a hospital, after an electrical fire in an apartment building near Capitol Square in downtown Richmond.

According to a spokesperson for the City, Petula Burks, the four-alarm electrical fire started in the basement of the Mutual Building, an apartment building located at 909 East Main, across the street from the Pocahontas Building and two blocks south of the Virginia State Capitol.

Three construction workers were injured, one of whom was taken to a hospital, after an electrical fire in an apartment building near Capitol Square in downtown Richmond. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Burks confirmed that three construction workers were injured in the fire. One of them was taken to a hospital but was conscious and responsive, Burks stated.

The building has been completely evacuated and the fire is under control, the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

In June 2022, a large fire broke out on the roof of the same apartment building, sending large plumes of smoke into the air. No injuries were reported from this fire.