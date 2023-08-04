RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people have been convicted in a 2021 quadruple shooting that resulted in the death of two children at a Richmond convenience store.

According to the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Zayon Everett, Kalah Mangram and Javon Pegram were found guilty of seven charges — including two counts of first-degree murder — in connection with the shooting.

On Nov. 12, 2021, four people were shot at the O.M.G. convenience store at the intersection of Creighton Road and Nine Mile Road. Two boys, ages 9 and 14, were killed in the shooting, while two adults were critically injured but eventually recovered.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the three convicted suspects were also charged with attempted murder of a fifth victim.

A few days later, the Richmond Police Department reported three suspects had been arrested in connection with the shooting. Two of the suspects were 17-year-old juveniles and therefore not identified — court records indicate these two suspects were Mangram and Pegram. The third suspect was identified as 18-year-old Clintoine Baker.

According to court records, Baker’s case has not yet gone to trial. His next court appearance is currently scheduled for Sept. 5, 2023.

Everett was charged in connection with the shooting on June 29, 2022, according to court documents.

Sentencing for the three convicts is scheduled for January, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.