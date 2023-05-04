RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Richmond Highway on Wednesday morning that led to a man crashing into a cement truck.

On Wednesday, May 3 around 6:30 a.m., Richmond Police officers arrived at the 1100 block of Richmond Highway for a report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside an SUV that had crashed into a cement truck.

The man, now identified as 32-year-old Ckristofer Tyler of Chesterfield County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still unsure if he was killed by the gunshot wound or from crashing into the cement truck.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured.

Detectives working on the homicide investigation were soon notified that the Hopewell Sheriff’s Office had pulled over a car fitting the suspect vehicle description in this case.

Isabelle Battle, 19, of Chesterfield and Demond Williams, 39, were both detained on scene, while a third person, 22-year-old Xavier Brown of Richmond, fled the scene. Brown was later located with help from U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Virginia State Police and the Prince George County Sheriff’s Office.

All three people were charged in relation to the homicide of Tyler. Battle has been charged with grand larceny and Brown and Williams have both been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Additional charges are pending against the three suspects.

This homicide was the second incident involving a cement truck to occur in Richmond within 24 hours. On Tuesday, May 2, a Richmond Police officer reportedly shot a cement truck driver after the department had pursued the truck through the City of Richmond and into Henrico County.