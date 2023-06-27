Daffodil, a 15-year-old grey mare, was taken in by RACC after being seized from a Shenandoah farm. Credit: Richmond Animal Care and Control

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three horses that were malnourished and in need of medical care after being rescued from a Virginia farm are now on their way to their forever homes.

Daffodil, a 15-year-old grey mare, Nutmeg, a 4-year-old bay mare and Julie, a 13-year-old bay mare, captured the attention of the Richmond community when they were taken in by Richmond Animal Care and Control last week after being seized from a Shenandoah County farm.

On Tuesday, June 27, RACC posted an update to Facebook on the three horses — they are leaving the shelter’s care and going to permanent homes.

“We are thrilled to announce that our RACC horses Nutmeg, Julie and Daffodil have found forever homes with wonderful people who will continue with their recovery!” RACC shared in its post. “It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to these beautiful girls; we will miss taking care of them, but we are so happy for their next station in life. All three will be showered with love, affection and all the quality food they can (safely) eat! Hooray!”

The three mares were rescued from the same farm alongside over 100 other horses by Shenandoah County Animal Control. The horses on this farm were reportedly malnourished and not receiving proper shelter or medical care.

RACC and the Woodside Equine Clinic gave the horses medical treatment and a re-feeding regime during their time in Richmond.

Nutmeg, Julie and Daffodil came to RACC alongside 3-year-old mare June, who was euthanized after ongoing health issues connected to sand colic.