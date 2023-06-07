RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two juveniles were found with gunshot wounds in Richmond’s East End on Tuesday night, making three juveniles in total who were shot in that area in one night.

Richmond police officers responded to the 1200 block of North 19th Street at approximately 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two juveniles with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both juveniles were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Just two hours earlier, at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, polices were called to the 1900 block of R Street for a different reported shooting and found another juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two locations are very close to each other in the Fairmount area of Richmond.

While these shootings have not been confirmed to be connected, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said three students from Armstrong High School were injured in two separate shootings within 24 hours.

Both shootings are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective S. Jones at 804-646-5329, Detective A. Sleem at 804-646-3871, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.