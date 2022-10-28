RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are fighting for their lives and one man has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Carolina Express convenience store last night.

Richmond Police officers responded to the reported shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 on Carolina Avenue.

The shooting isn’t the first one to happen at the convenience store. Two months back, in August, a juvenile walked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound after a quadruple shooting at the same store.

Investigators were behind the crime scene tape at the corner of Meadowbridge Road and Carolina and Woodcliff Avenues last night, trying to figure out how the triple shooting happened.

Carolina Express shooting scene, Thursday, Oct. 27 (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News) Carolina Express shooting scene, Thursday, Oct. 27 (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

Officers were going in and out of the store’s front door, now with its glass busted out and shattered on the ground after the shooting.

The scene of the shooting was just a few blocks away from where Richmond’s new interim police chief, Major Richard Edwards, spoke publicly a few hours before the shooting.

Officers at the scene said the triple shooting may have been a drive-by shooting, but they are still investigating to figure that out.

If anyone knows anything about the shooting, they’re asked to call the Richmond Police Department.